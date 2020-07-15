Red Rooster Festival has confirmed that it is going ahead with plans to stage its event in Suffolk in September, albeit with social distancing measures in place.

Red Rooster cite the guidance issued by the UK government last week, which ruled that outdoor gigs and arts performances can resume providing they have a “limited and socially distanced audience”, in deciding to proceed with holding their festival this year.

Red Rooster Festival will be held from September 4-6 in the grounds of the Euston Hall estate in Suffolk. If it does go ahead as planned during the coronavirus pandemic, it will be one of a small number of UK festivals that will actually take place in 2020.

The festival, which specialises in Cajun, soul, rock’n’roll, blues and country music, will be limited to a 5000 capacity, boast just three outdoor stages and abide by “appropriate” social distancing measures.

“We are working closely with our Health & Safety and Production teams to produce something that is truly magical without losing the spirit and atmosphere of our beautiful little festival,” Festival Director & Production Manager James Brennan said.

“Over 60% of our audience stay in family group campervans which hugely helps us contain camping areas safely, plus by moving to outdoor stages only, we feel we can offer a safe environment in which to enjoy the festival.

“Over the next few weeks we will be putting together stringent new plans and providing detailed information to ensure the safety of our audience, artists and crew, which is of course of paramount importance.”

You can find out more about Red Rooster Festival here.

Another UK festival that’s hoping to take place in 2020 with social distancing measures in place is Northern Ireland’s Stendhal Festival, which is set to debut its series of live outdoor events next month.