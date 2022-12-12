Red Velvet and aespa tease collaborative holiday single ‘Beautiful Christmas’

SM Entertainment girl groups Red Velvet and aespa are gearing up to release a special collaborative holiday track titled ‘Beautiful Christmas’ this week.

On December 10 at midnight KST, SM Entertainment unveiled several teasers for the track ‘Beautiful Christmas’ by Red Velvet and aespa. The song, due out on December 14 at 6PM KST, is the first of upcoming releases from the K-pop agency’s ‘2022 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU PALACE’ album project.

The first wave of teasers from SM Entertainment included Christmas-themed individual shots of members from both acts. It later shared group photos of Red Velvet and aespa in a cosy sleepover setting.

The full ‘2022 Winter SMTOWN : SMCU PALACE’ album is due out on December 26. According to the agency, a total of 58 artists are expected to participate in the release. These include soloists Kangta and BoA, as well as members of TVXQ, Super Junior, Girls’ Generation, SHINee, EXO and NCT, in addition to Red Velvet and aespa.

Although Wendy, Seulgi, Karina and Winter had previously teamed up as part of SM’s supergroup GOT The Beat earlier this year, ’Beautiful Christmas’ will be the first time all members of Red Velvet and aespa have worked together.

In late November, Red Velvet made a comeback with their mini-album ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday’, marking their second group release of the year. In a three-star review of the record, NME’s Tanu I. Raj wrote that it “celebrates their strengths while introducing elements of surprise.”