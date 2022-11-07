Red Velvet announce details of upcoming mini-album ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday’

Red Velvet have announced their long-awaited comeback with a brand-new mini-album titled ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday’.

Earlier today (November 7), the quintet shared the title and release details of their forthcoming release ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday’. The new record is due out on November 28 at 6PM KST. Details such as its track list are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

Pre-orders for ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday’ have also begun for South Korean record stores and sites, and will likely be available via SM Entertainment’s official global shop here soon.

The accompanying release poster, as well as Red Velvet’s new Twitter profile picture features a pixelated cat character wearing headphones. The cartoon character appears to have been previously featured in their 2016 music video for ‘Russian Roulette’.

‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday’ will mark Red Velvet’s second domestic release of the year, as well as the second instalment of the group’s ‘The ReVe Festival 2022’ series, which began in March with ‘Feel My Rhythm’. At the time, member Joy shared that the group had planned to release “many” albums in 2022.

Last month, main dancer Seulgi became the third member of Red Velvet to debut as a soloist, following bandmates Wendy and Joy, who made their first solo releases in early 2022.

In a five-star review of Seulgi’s debut mini-album ’28 Reasons’, NME’s Rhian Daly praised the idol’s “regal elegance” throughout the record, writing: “Seulgi has long proved herself as an intoxicating and masterful performer in Red Velvet, and now, she’s ready to apply that experience to her own shining moment.”