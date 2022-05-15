Red Velvet, EXO’s Suho, and Chung Ha lead London’s MIK Festival 2022 line-up

Red Velvet, EXO’s Suho, Chung Ha and more have been confirmed for MIK Festival 2022, which will take place in London.

The one-day event, whose name stands for Made In Korea Festival, is billed as “the biggest outdoor K-pop festival in Europe ever”.

SM Entertainment girl group Red Velvet will top the bill in Southwark Park on July 30, joined by acts including Suho, Chung Ha, Pentagon and Golden Child. Newer artists, such as VIVIZ – the new group from GFriend’s SinB, Eunha and Umji – FNC Entertainment’s Cherry Bullet and rookie girl group Billlie, will also appear.

More acts are still to be announced for the festival, which will run from 12pm to 9pm. Tickets are yet to go on sale but will be priced at £108 for general admission and £168 for golden circle, according to MIK’s Instagram.

The festival will also feature K-fashion, K-lifestyle, K-culture, street food, drinks, dance, flash mobs and more. You can find more information on the MIK Festival website.

MIK Festival follows the announcement that HallyuPopFest, which launched in Singapore in 2018, will be held in London this year. That event will take place at the OVO Arena Wembley between July 9-10, with acts including Hwasa, Kai, KEP1ER, CRAVITY, EVERGLOW, P1Harmony and more.

Red Velvet released their latest mini-album ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm’ in March. In a three-star review, NME said: “[The record] feels considerably substandard, if only because of its repetitive flavours and unimaginative spins on genres.

“Compared to their earlier outputs, this one is less an inviting carnival and more a festival that you’ve been to one too many times – save for the occasional new attraction, it’s nothing you’ve never seen before.”