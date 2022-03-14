Red Velvet unveil teasers for first-ever Japanese studio album ‘Bloom’

K-pop girl group Red Velvet have shared teasers and details of their debut Japanese-language studio album ‘Bloom’.

On March 12, the quintet unveiled the promotional schedule for ‘Bloom’. Its lead single ‘Wildside’ and its accompanying music video are due out on March 28, while the album will arrive on April 6.

Red Velvet have also released several concept images for the upcoming release, including both group and individual photos, which follow a vintage floral theme.

In addition to lead single ‘Wildside’, the 11-track record is set to include four other Japanese-language original songs, including ‘Marionette’, ‘Jackpot’, ‘Snap Snap’ and ‘Color of Love’. ‘Bloom’ will mark the girl group’s first Japanese release in almost two years, following May 2019’s ‘Sappy’, which spawned the singles ‘Sappy’ and ‘Sayonara’.

Red Velvet will also soon be making a domestic comeback on March 21 at 6PM KST with their seventh Korean mini-album ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm’ and its lead single ‘Feel My Rhythm’. The upcoming album will mark the group’s first music project since their August 2021 mini-album ‘Queendom’.

In other Red Velvet news, the group’s members Irene, Joy and Yeri tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. Consequently, their upcoming Seoul concerts ‘2022 The ReVe Festival: Prologue’ have been postponed.

“The future status of the event will be decided after reviewing the COVID-19 situation and the artists’ health,” shared their agency SM Entertainment.