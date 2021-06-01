Red Velvet’s Joy on the old-school sound of ‘Hello’: “I really like that retro vibe”

Joy of Red Velvet has shared her inspiration for the old-school sound that is featured on her debut solo album, ‘Hello’.

In a press conference yesterday (May 31), the singer revealed how her debut album came about. For ‘Hello’, which was released on the same day as the conference, the K-pop singer remade hit songs by South Korean artists from the ’90s and 2000s.

“The songs from the 1990s and 2000s gave me a sense of healing,” the 24-year-old said, per Soompi. “To be honest, people my age might not know a lot of songs from the 2000s, but I practiced with those songs as a trainee.”

She also explained why she chose to spin her own spin on songs that were fairly recent. “Normally when you think about a remake album, you think of songs that are a lot older,” she admitted.

“When Lee Soo Man (founder of SM Entertainment) said that he wanted me to sing songs that both mothers and children could relate to, I thought that the 2000s would be perfect for that,” Joy added.

Later, the singer shared her love for the time period: “I really like that retro vibe. I’ve even said that I wish I was born earlier so I could’ve lived through those times… I really like that pure, honest vibe that is in the movies and other content from that time.”

Joy also expressed her gratitude to the senior artists who gave her permission to remake their songs. “They are all such great songs that I didn’t want to mess up the emotional aura of the original,” she said.

Joy is the latest member of Red Velvet to make her solo debut. Back in April, Wendy released her debut solo album ‘Like Water’, which received a four-star review from NME‘s Ruby C. She noted that the record “exudes a genuine warmth” while keeping to a “familiar emotional ballad ground”.