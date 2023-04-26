Red Velvet’s Joy to “take a break” due to health concerns

Red Velvet member Joy will step back from all scheduled activities due to health concerns.

Today (April 26), Joy’s label SM Entertainment announced in a statement that the K-pop idol would not be participating in any planned activities for the time being due to the “poor condition” of her health.

“Joy recently visited a hospital due to her poor health condition, and after consultation and examination, the medical staff advised that she needs treatment and rest,” SM Entertainment said per Edaily, as translated by Soompi. However, the label did not give specific about Joy’s condition.

“Joy will not participate in any schedules for the time being and will instead take a break to recover her health,” it added, adding that “this decision was made following thorough discussions with Joy, looking out for her health”.

Red Velvet are currently on the Asia leg of their ‘R to V’ world tour, and are set to play the Pia Arena MM in Yokohama, Japan on May 3 next. Notably, during their previous stop in the city state of Singapore, Joy left the stage early, with member Wendy telling the audience that Joy was “not feeling well”, as reported by The Straits Times.

Besides Japan, Red Velvet are also set to play shows in the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia as part of the Asia leg of their ‘R to V’ world tour. Thereafter, the girl group will kick off the Europe leg of the tour, with shows in France, Germany and the United Kingdom, as well as Spain as part of Primavera. See the full Primavera line-up here.