Red Velvet’s Joy says she wants to release more solo music soon

Joy of Red Velvet has shared her desire to record and release more solo music in the future.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan Korea, the singer-actress spoke about the process that went behind the production her first solo project ‘Hello’, which dropped in May last year, as well as her future goals and aspiration for her music career..

“I filled the album ‘Hello’ with my favourite songs,” she said, as translated by Soompi. “It’s an album that, even now, every time I listen to it I’m proud and feel attached to it.” Despite her love for her solo record, Joy revealed that the process and work that went behind it was “not easy”.

Advertisement

“I’m sort of a perfectionist, but the genres of the six songs are so different that it felt kind of like a mission to properly express them one by one,” she admitted, although this jas mpt detered her from wanting to work on more solo material in the future.

“When I release another solo album again, I want to release a new song that I’m the first person to sing, and I want to organise it focusing on my favourite genres,” she shared, referencing the fact that all the tracks on ‘Hello’ were remakes of popular classic songs spanning from the ’90s to the 2000s.

In related news, SM Entertainment recently confirmed that Joy’s girl group Red Velvet plan to return with new music in March. The upcoming album will mark Red Velvet’s first music project since their August 2021 mini-album ‘Queendom’.