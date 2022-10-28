Red Velvet comeback confirmed, new music arriving in November

Red Velvet will stage a comeback and release new music later this year.

Earlier today (October 28), South Korean media outlet Star News reported that Red Velvet are preparing to release a new album in November. SM Entertainment later responded to the report by confirming that the group are gearing up to release new music by the end of November, as translated by Soompi.

Other details, such as the format and a definite release date, are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Red Velvet’s as-yet-unnamed project may be the latest addition to their ‘The ReVe Festival 2022’ series. The project, announced in the press conference for their last comeback, is part of the group’s plan to release several records themed around the group going on an “imaginary trip”.

“Since we are about to release many albums this year, we’d like to be the queen of all seasons,” member Joy said of the group’s forthcoming releases for the year.

Red Velvet’s upcoming record comes eight months after the release of mini-album ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm’, which dropped in March. That record, led by title track ‘Feel My Rhythm’, marked the group’s first musical release since the 2021 mini-album ‘Queendom’.

Apart from group releases, the members of Red Velvet have also focused on several solo endeavours in 2022. Earlier this month, member Seulgi made her much-anticipated solo debut with mini-album ‘28 Reasons’.

Prior to that, members Seulgi and Wendy joined supergroup Girls On Top alongside BoA and two members from both Girls’ Generation and aespa, dropping debut track ‘Step Back’ in January.