Red Velvet kick off ‘Queens Archive’ series ahead of August comeback

Ahead of their upcoming return, girl group Red Velvet have started a nostalgic new throwback project.

At midnight KST on July 26 , the five-member group dropped a surprise video to ‘Somethin Kinda Crazy,’ a B-side from their 2015 mini-album ‘Ice Cream Cake’. The clip is the first release as part of the K-pop act’s new ‘Queens Archive’ project.

In the clip, the members explore the contents of various mystical rooms, soundtracks by the R&B and synth-pop-inspired song. The video is also full of easter eggs from Red Velvet’s previous projects such as the cat from ‘Ice Cream Cake’ and chessboard from ‘Dumb Dumb’, among others.

‘Somethin Kinda Crazy’ is the first of Red Velvet’s B-sides to be revisited in their new ‘Queens Archive’ series. Over the week, they will be releasing more “archive” videos for past, well-loved B-sides along with different teasers of the girl group.

‘Queens Archive’ is part of the group’s ‘Queens Mystic General Store’ project, launched ahead of their highly-anticipated comeback next month. Using a “vintage store” concept, Red Velvet take a trip down memory lane by showcasing costumes and artefacts from previous music videos.

Last month, SM Entertainment confirmed that the group will be making a comeback in August. However, the label has yet to confirm further details or an exact timeline for the release.

Red Velvet’s forthcoming return will be their first comeback in nearly 18 months, following their 2019 compilation album ‘The ReVe Festival: Finale’. Shortly after the release, vocalist Wendy suffered a stage accident that left her hospitalised for several months. She returned with her debut solo album ‘Like Water’ earlier this year in March.

Meanwhile, member Joy made her solo debut in June this year with her remake album ‘Hello’. During a press conference for the project, the singer spoke about how she has inspired by songs from the 1990s and 2000s, noting that they give her “a sense of healing”.