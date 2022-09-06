Red Velvet’s Seulgi confirmed to make long-awaited solo debut in October

Red Velvet dancer and vocalist Seulgi will be releasing her first official solo music next month, SM Entertainment has confirmed.

On September 6, SM Entertainment confirmed to several South Korean news outlets that Seulgi will soon be making her official debut as a soloist, over eight years after debuting in girl group Red Velvet.

“Seulgi is currently working on her solo album, with the goal of releasing it in October. Please show lots of interest [in the release],” said the K-pop agency, per Sports Kyunghang. Details on its specific release format and date are expected in the coming weeks.

While all five members of Red Velvet have previously released solo tracks, either through their agency’s SM Station project or for television drama soundtracks, the girl group’s main dancer is the third to officially debut as a soloist. This follows main vocalist Wendy’s April 2021 mini-album ‘Like Water’ and Joy’s ‘Hello’ last May.

Seulgi’s last music had been with the group for their mini-album ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm’, which dropped in March this year.

In a mixed three-star review of the record, NME’s Tanu I. Raj wrote that its title track “delivers a dizzying dreamscape – perhaps the musical equivalent of a festival, judging by the carousel-esque melodies layering the song.”

In addition to her activities with Red Velvet, Seulgi and bandmate Wendy joined SM Entertainment’s super girl group GOT The Beat’s Girls On Top unit earlier this year.

Completed by labelmates BoA, Taeyeon and Hyoyeon of Girls’ Generation and aespa members Karina and Winter, they released their first digital single ‘Step Back’ in January.

Back in 2020, during Red Velvet’s hiatus following an injury Wendy sustained at a 2019 end-of-year concert, Seulgi and leader Irene formed the group’s first-ever subunit and released their ‘Monster’ mini-album which included two singles, ‘Monster’ and ‘Naughty’.