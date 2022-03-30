Red Velvet’s Seulgi tests positive for COVID-19

Red Velvet member Seulgi has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

SM Entertainment shared in an announcement to TenAsia earlier today (March 30) that the K-pop idol has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, but noted that the singer is showing no symptoms. The company also assured that Seulgi has already been double-vaccinated against the virus prior.

The agency also said that, in light of her diagnosis, Seulgi will “immediately halt all schedules and self-quarantine” in line with local health guidelines, as translated by Koreaboo. In addition, Red Velvet will also be cancelling several upcoming television appearances this week as a result.

Advertisement

With this, Seulgi is now the fourth Red Velvet member to have tested positive for the virus, following bandmates Joy, Irene and Yeri earlier this month. The trio’s diagnosis had resulted in a postponement of their Seoul concerts ‘2022 The ReVe Festival: Prologue’.

In the same statement, SM Entertainment clarified that the remaining member Wendy has received a negative result after doing a pre-emptive self-test following Seulgi’s diagnosis, however she will also “undergo an additional PCR test” soon.

“We will thoroughly comply with the health authorities’ guidelines and do our best to concentrate on the recovery of our artists, as the health and safety of our artists is the top priority,” SM Entertainment added.

Last week, Red Velvet returned with their seventh Korean mini-album ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm’ and its lead single ‘Feel My Rhythm’. The new record will marks the group’s first music project since their August 2021 mini-album ‘Queendom’.

The five-piece also recently dropped a new Japanese-language single ‘Wildside’, a cut from their upcoming Japanese debut album ‘Bloom’, which arrives on April 6.