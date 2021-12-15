Six K-pop girl groups to perform together during upcoming TV special

Members from six K-pop girl groups are set to put on a special performance at the upcoming 2021 KBS Song Festival.

On December 15, South Korean TV network KBS announced that several girl groups would be coming together to perform during the annual end-of-year festival. The television network revealed that nine as-yet-unnamed members from Red Velvet, OH MY GIRL, Brave Girls, ITZY, STAYC and IVE would collaborating on a cover of Girls’ Generation’s 2010 song ‘Way To Go’.

“The collaboration between representative K-pop girl group members with the message of taking strength, will move the hearts of audiences in the cold winter,” stated KBS, as translated by Soompi. The 2021 KBS Song Festival is set to take place on December 17 at 8:30pm KST.

In the same statement, KBS also shared that SEVENTEEN vocalists Seungkwan and DK will be performing a special duet at the TV special, stating that the performance would send “warm comfort to everyone in the world”.

Last week, KBS shared that HYBE boybands TXT and ENHYPEN will also be collaborating on a performance during this year’s KBS Song Festival. The two groups are reportedly set to showcase a medley of hit songs by eight different K-pop groups, including senior labelmates BTS.

This year’s instalment of the festival will be hosted by ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, AOA’s Seolhyun and SF9’s Rowoon. The event’s extensive line-up of performers was announced earlier this month, and will also see artists like aespa, Stray Kids, NCT U, Sunmi and more take the stage.