Red Velvet announce third studio album, ‘What A Chill Kill’

K-pop girl group Red Velvet have announced their upcoming third studio album, titled ‘What A Chill Kill’.

Red Velvet revealed the title and release date for their third studio album today (October 18), through a post on their social media accounts. Titled ‘What A Chill Kill’, the girl group’s new record will be released on November 13 at 6PM KST. In addition, the record will will feature 10 new songs, according to a report by Sports Seoul.

The announcement was accompanied by an eerie poster, that features a bonsai tree with pink leaves surrounded by a macabre-looking objects. They include a knife-like crescent, a pair of high heels, a disembodied hand and more. ‘What A Chill Kill’ pre-orders are expected to start today.

‘What A Chill Kill’ will arrive nearly a year after 2022’s ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday’ mini-album. Meanwhile, Red Velvet’s last full-length album was 2017’s ‘Perfect Velvet’, which featured the single ‘Peek-a-Boo’.

In August 2023, Red Velvet member Seulgi renewed her contract with SM Entertainment. It marked the second time the K-pop idol has re-signed with the K-pop agency, after first renewing her contract in 2021, which she did alongside her fellow Red Velvet members.

Seulgi’s decision to re-sign with SM Entertainment comes after a shaky year for the K-pop agency. So far in 2023, four of the label’s long-time artists – Girls’ Generation’s Sunny, and Super Junior members Eunhyuk, Donghae and Kyuhyun – opted not to renew their contracts with the company.

Meanwhile, yesterday (October 17), SM Entertainment refuted a South Korean news reports that claimed EXO members Sehun and Chanyeol would be signing contracts with a different company for their solo activities.