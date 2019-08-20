Red Velvet go on a summer vacation in video for ‘Umpah Umpah’

Another catchy single from the girl group

Red Velvet have returned with a fun-filled video for their latest single, ‘Umpah Umpah’.

The vibrant, feel-good clip follows the five-member outfit on a summer break. They escape to a beachside villa, but a thunderstorm sends them scurrying indoors to pass the time playing board games and watching TV. As the dark clouds finally give way to sunshine, the ladies return to the sands to continue their holiday – check out the video here.

The song also features several references to Red Velvet’s previous singles, including ‘Dumb Dumb’, ‘Red Flavor’, ‘Ice Cream Cake’ and ‘Happiness’. “Warning, you’ll drink water again / Keep being dumb dumb, wait / Curious? This r-red flavour / Happiness is nearby like ice cream cake,” they sing on the second verse.

‘Umpah Umpah’ opens the girl group’s forthcoming six-track EP, ‘The ReVe Festival: Day 2’, which arrives later today. The project is the sequel to June’s ‘The ReVe Festival: Day 1’, which includes the energetic single ‘Zimzalabim’.

Earlier in the year, Red Velvet became one in a handful of female K-pop acts to tour the United States, joining names like 2NE1, Apink and BLACKPINK. The North American leg of their Redmare tour included stops in Florida, Illinois and California.

Red Velvet made their debut in 2014 under SM Entertainment, one of South Korea’s largest music companies. The agency is also home to massive K-pop acts like Girls’ Generation, Taemin and Super Junior.