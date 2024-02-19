Red Velvet’s Wendy announces new solo mini-album, ‘Wish You Hell’

Red Velvet singer Wendy has announced the upcoming release of her second solo mini-album, ‘Wish You Hell’.

Red Velvet’s Wendy will be dropping her second solo mini-album, titled ‘Wish You Hell’, on March 12 at 6pm KST. Alongside the announcement, the K-pop idol also releases a poster that featured a graph drawn in the shape of a heart with a photo frame above it that reads, “Be You”.

More details about the mini-album, including its tracklist, single and more, have yet to be released. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The forthcoming release of ‘Wish You Hell’ will mark Wendy’s first solo music since her first mini-album, ‘Like Water’. That record consisted of five tracks, including a title track of the same name. The vinyl version of the project also feature two additional bonus songs.

‘Wish You Hell’ will also arrive only four months after Red Velvet – completed by Irene, Seulgi, Yeri and Joy – released their third studio album, titled ‘Chill Kill’, in November 2023.

In a four-star review of the album, NME’s Tanu I. Raj described ‘Chill Kill’ as a “thrillingly demonic album”, adding: “Red Velvet might have drawn us in with some duplicity – using deliciously dark teasers for a title track that turned out to be a disappointing sleight of hand – but we’ll willingly stay for the delightfully macabre B-sides.”

Aside from Wendy, other SM acts slated for new music include EXO’s Suho, NCT Dream, aespa and more.