Red Velvet’s Wendy joins cast of ‘Saturday Night Live Korea’ revival

Red Velvet main vocalist Wendy has joined the cast for the upcoming revival of Saturday Night Live Korea.

According to a report by South Korean news outlet Star News, Wendy will be joining the ranks of veteran comedians such as Shin Dong-yup, who is set to serve as the programme’s producer and host, along with Ahn Young-mi, Jung Sang-hoon and Kwon Hyuk-soo. Actress Cha Chung-hwa of tVN television series Mr. Queen will star on Saturday Night Live Korea alongside the singer as a fellow cast member.

The forthcoming revised version of SNL Korea is set to act as a reboot of the original SNL Korea that previously aired on tVN. Wendy’s upcoming appearance on the programme will also mark her first fixed role on a Korean variety show.

SNL Korea is scheduled to be aired some time in the second half of 2021, exclusively on the Korean streaming platform Coupang Play. Further details of the show have yet to be announced, but are expected in the coming months.

Earlier this year, Wendy made her solo debut earlier this year with her mini-album ‘Like Water’. It was her first project after her year-long hiatus due to a stage accident during the 2019 SBS Gayeon Daejeon music festival. The singer suffered a pelvic fracture and broken wrist, among other injuries, and had to be hospitalised for two months.

In a glowing four-star review, NME‘s Ruby C said that Wendy’s ‘Like Water’ exuded a “genuine warmth”. She added that the vocalist had successfully showcased her musical versatility and navigated “the ebbs and flows of her first album quite admirably”.

In related news, Red Velvet are also set to make their comeback this August, the first since 2019, as confirmed by their agency SM Entertainment.