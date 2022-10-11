Redcar, FKA Christine and the Queens, shares new song ‘La Chanson Du Chevalier’

Redcar has released ‘la chanson du chevalier’, the latest track to be taken from his forthcoming album ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’.

Described as “a prayer for a lost knight,” the song – from the artist previously known as Christine and the Queens – is accompanied by a clip featuring Redcar alongside Rodin’s 1877 statue l’Age d’airain (The Age of Bronze).

The new clip sees Chris, AKA Redcar, dancing through a series of neon-lit scenes, described in a press release as “a dream-like universe” that “pays homage to the sculpture’s impeccable omnipotence”.

Redcar will also present the video at the new Paris Sales art event in the French capital, the Paris+ fair by Art Basel. He will be guest of honour at the event between October 19-24.

Watch the video for ‘la chanson du chevalier’ – which translates in English to ‘The Knight’s Song’ – below.

Redcar has also announced a new, exclusive musical production at the Cirque d’Hiver in Paris on November 9 and 10 (rescheduled from September 22 and 23) and at Royal Festival Hall, London on November 22 (rescheduled from September 30). All shows are sold out.

‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’ is due for release on November 11, and is available to pre-order here.

The new song follows his previous singles ‘Rien dire’ and ‘Je te vois enfin’ and comes after the singer-songwriter “injured himself on stage while dancing” last month.

Back in August, Chris opened up about his gender identity, pronouns, and the new moniker for his upcoming record.

In the three-minute video posted to TikTok, Chris explained: “I’ve been a man for a year now – a little more officially in my family and in my relationship. It is a long process.” Chris has since updated his pronouns to he/him on social media.

Gender and sexuality has been a recurring topic of discussion for Chris over the years. The musician spoke to the BBC about his views on gender and sexual identity back in 2016, in which he explained that he doesn’t see gender as “an obstacle” or “a definition”.

As for his new album itself, Chris said: “Redcar, like all my poetry and philosophy, is poetry and philosophy that helps me be successful.”