Redfall and Hogwarts Legacy co-developer Studio Gobo has joined work on Sony’s Horizon to expand the franchise.

The Brighton-based studio announced in a statement yesterday (January 26) that it will now be working alongside Guerilla Games on the franchise.

“We’re thrilled to share that Studio Gobo is now a Guerrilla co-development partner on the Horizon universe,” the developer said, also offering new roles at the company.

The Horizon universe began in 2017 with Horizon Zero Dawn, with Horizon Forbidden West following last year.

Reviewing the latter, NME wrote: “Horizon Forbidden West is a competently made and fun action-adventure that channels Monster Hunter during its big boss encounters, and every Sony-made open-worlder during the gameplay.

“Still, there’s a reason these games are churned out each year. Forbidden West is stronger than its predecessor and rewards you for investing your time with a series of fun weapons, gadgets and narrative beats, but it still can’t resist getting in its own way.”

A sequel to Horizon Forbidden West is also on the way, with Guerilla confirming last year that the follow-up game will explore “new mysteries”.

In an interview with VG247 , Forbidden West’s game director Mathijs de Jonge talked about the title’s cliffhanger and how the team at Guerrilla want to use that alongside the game’s backstory to set up the sequel.

“Horizon is really about mystery; each of our stories has been about uncovering mysteries in both the old world and the present day, when the game takes place. Indeed, there is plenty of backstory that we can tap into to develop new storylines and create new mysteries from what we’ve already established,” explained de Jonge.

Elsewhere, this week a firm release date was confirmed for Redfall. The game was meant to be released last summer but was delayed, along with Starfield, to give players “the best, most polished versions of them”. Microsoft gaming CEO Phil Spencer has since said it was “the right thing to do”.

In a new gameplay video, a release date of May 2 was confirmed by Arkane Studios.