Redman appears on new posthumous Phife Dawg track ‘French Kiss Trois’

The estate of Phife Dawg has released a new posthumous track by the A Tribe Called Quest rapper that also features Redman and Illa J.

‘French Kiss Trois’ follows on from Phife’s ‘French Kiss Deux’, which was released earlier this year and also featured Illa J. It comes after Redman heard the original version in May and reached out, wanting to add his own verse.

Given the track’s nod to the city of Montreal, ‘French Kiss Trois’ arrives alongside a fitting video directed by Redman himself along with Tony Reames and Konee Rock, with Phife’s longtime friend Dion “Roots” Liverpool executive producing.

The clip features both Red and Illa J along with Phife Dawg’s widow Deisha Taylor. Watch that below:

“As soon as I heard the song, I played it back-to-back 100+ times. I had to hit [producers] Potatohead People and Dion to tell them I was writing a verse,” Redman commented in a statement.

“Being in the music video was amazing, and I know I’m doing it for Phife. I don’t think he gets enough credit, so God made this my mission to help best way I can.”

In her own statement, Taylor said she was excited to hear that Redman wanted to contribute a verse to a new version of the track.

“Phife would be going crazy with Red being on this song. Anytime you hear Redman on any track you know it will be dope. The atmosphere and energy shifts when he is on any song or walks in the building.”

Phife Dawg’s estate is currently readying ‘Forever’, the first posthumous album from the rapper, who died in 2016. Earlier this year his estate released ‘Nutshell Pt. 2’, a sequel to Phife’s 2016 single that added new verses by both Redman and Busta Rhymes.