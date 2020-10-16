Refused have announced a new EP called ‘The Malignant Fire’ and have shared its first track, ‘Born On The Outs’.

The new record will mark the Swedish punks’ fourth release since reuniting in 2014, following the albums ‘Freedom’ and ‘War Music’, and the EP ‘Servants Of Death’.

‘The Malignant Fire’ will be released on November 20 and will boast five songs, including ‘Born On The Outs’. “Born on the outside, I accept my fate,” the band sing on the anti-fascist track. “I call my name in hate.”

Advertisement

Listen to the new track below:

The tracklist for the new EP is as follows:

‘Malfire’

‘Born On The Outs’

‘Organic Organic Organic (Go Fuck Yourself)’

‘Faceless Corporate Violence’

‘Jackals Can’t Be Bothered To Dream’

Speaking to NME last year, Refused’s frontman Dennis Lyxzén discussed how the band’s politics had changed over the years.

Advertisement

“I think if you’re static in your political ideas, that’s not a good thing,” he said. “I think the foundation, with me, is more-or-less the same though. We’re still very anti-capitalist, pro-feminist and the like. Sadly, I think the ideas we were talking about in 1995 are still pretty relevant today. I think what’s changed for me is that I don’t take every fight anymore.

“When I was younger I was, ‘fuck this, fuck that, fuck everything’ and now I’m older, I just can’t do that. I’m more focused in my politics now. Oh, and I dunno, when we were younger, being straightedge was very important to us because drinking was such an integral part of the culture we found ourselves opposed to. Now we’re older it’s not as important to us anymore.”

Reviewing the band’s 2019 album ‘War Music’, NME‘s James McMahon awarded the record five stars, calling it “a perfect microcosm of everything brilliant punk ever was – and what it can continue to be.”