Regina Spektor has announced her new album ‘Home, Before And After’ and shared the single ‘Becoming All Alone’ – you can hear the track below.

The forthcoming LP, which will be her eighth studio album, is the follow-up to the US artist’s September 2016 album ‘Remember Us To Life’.

Described in a press release as Spektor’s “most quintessentially ‘New York’ [record] in decades”, ‘Home, Before And After’ was recorded in upstate New York and produced by Spektor and John Congleton.

‘Home, Before And After’ is set for release on June 24 via Warner. You can hear the record’s first single, ‘Becoming All Alone’, in the below lyric video.

You can see the tracklist for Regina Spektor’s ‘Home, Before And After’ below, and pre-order the album here.

01 ‘Becoming All Alone’

02 ‘Up the Mountain’

03 ‘One Man’s Prayer’

04 ‘Raindrops’

05 ‘SugarMan’

06 ‘What Might Have Been’

07 ‘Spacetime Fairytale’

08 ‘Coin’

09 ‘Loveology’

10 ‘Through a Door’

Spektor will perform tracks from ‘Home, Before And After’ during a special live show at New York’s Carnegie Hall in April, before a run of dates in Utah and Colorado in July. You can see details of her upcoming live shows below and find tickets here.

April

11 – Carnegie Hall, New York, NY

July

6 – Sandy Amphitheater, Salt Lake City, UT

8 – Vilar PAC, Beaver Creek, CO

9 – Paramount Theater, Denver, CO

10 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO

Back in October Lucy Dacus covered Spektor’s ‘Summer In The City’ during a gig in Chicago.