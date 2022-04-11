Regina Spektor postpones Carnegie Hall show following death of her father

Regina Spektor has postponed a planned show at New York City’s Carnegie Hall following the death of her father, Ilya Spektor.

The singer-songwriter was scheduled to perform at the venue tonight (April 11), but last week rescheduled the concert to July 19. Tickets for the original date will be valid for the new one, with refunds available until May 6 for those who cannot attend the new date.

“It’s with a heavy heart and much sadness that [Spektor] must postpone her show at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall to July 19,” read a post on Spektor’s Instagram account last week. “Her beloved father Ilya Spektor has passed away and she needs to be with her family at this time. She apologizes for any and all disappointment or inconvenience.

“Playing Carnegie Hall had been a dream ever since watching countless classical concerts there with her family yearly, a tradition that stretched from her childhood all the way until the pandemic cut it short. She was looking forward to finally seeing you all again, but it will have to wait a while longer. Thank you for your understanding.”

In February, Spektor announced her eighth studio album, ‘Home, Before and After’, alongside lead single ‘Becoming All Alone’. The follow-up to 2016’s ‘Remember Us to Life’ will arrive on June 24 via Warner.

The same month, Spektor will support several dates on Norah Jones‘ forthcoming North American tour. Spektor will open for Jones at shows in San Diego, Salt Lake City, New Philadelphia, Boston, New York and more. Find dates and tickets here.