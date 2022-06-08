Regina Spektor shares new song ‘Loveology’ and adds more tour dates

Regina Spektor has released ‘Loveology’, another cut from her forthcoming album ‘Home, Before And After‘, which is out later this month.
The singer premiered the track in a handful of live settings in 2019 including in a debut appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers ahead of her Broadway residency.
“With ‘Loveology,’ I wrote it and then played it once or twice live,” Spektor said in a statement.
“Sometimes I’ll have a song that I’m really glad exists, but I can’t record it because every time I try, it just doesn’t feel right coming out of my mouth. But for whatever reason, both ‘Loveology’ and ‘Raindrops’ felt so right this time, and I’m so glad I was finally able to put them on a record.”
‘Home, Before And After’ arrives on June 24 and marks Spektor’s first full-length album since 2016’s ‘Remember Us To Life’.
Alongside ‘Loveology’, Spektor has announced additional North American tour dates in support of her new record. The new October leg will see her stop in Toronto, Atlanta, Los Angeles and more places.
Tickets for the new dates go on general sale this Friday (June 10) at 10am local time here.
Regina Spektor 2022 North American tour dates:
JUNE
25 – Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverStage
26 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s
28 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
JULY
05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
08 – Beaver Creek, CO @ Villar PAC
09 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theater
10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
19 – New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall
24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center
26 – Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater
30 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
AUGUST
01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
02 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
04 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
OCTOBER
09 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theater
11 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater
12 – Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall
14 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theater
15 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater
16 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
18 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
19 – Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theatre
20 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall
Last October, Lucy Dacus covered Spektor’s ‘Summer In The City’ during a gig in Chicago.