Regressive Left are offering spots on their guestlist to low income fans during cost of living crisis

Regressive Left are offering guestlist slots on their current UK tour to help fans who are on a low income.

The electro band took to Twitter today (September 6) to message fans who are struggling through the cost of living crisis.

It comes after it was announced recently that the cost of energy bills in the UK are set to rise by 80 per cent to an average annual total of £3,549 from October.

“If you’re in a low income household, receiving state benefits or seriously affected by the cost of living crisis and want to come to a show but can’t afford to then DM us,” they wrote.

🚨 IMPORTANT NOTICE ABOUT OUR TOUR 🚨 pic.twitter.com/gjdJ3u6G33 — Regressive Left (@regressleft) September 6, 2022

“We have 10 tickets to give away at each gig which will be on a first come first served basis. Your name will be put on the guestlist on the door. In addition to this, we’ve joined Route Ticketing Scheme in London, Brighton and Margate.

“When you buy a ticket to our shows in these cities you will be given the option to buy an additional pay it forward ticket that will be distributed to local charities to be given away to people who don’t usually have access to live music. This option will be on ALL our shows in these cities going forward as an option for those with surplus income to pass on the joy that live music brings.”

They added: “Everything’s shit and we want you to have fun.”

The band are due to hit the road for 10 dates across the UK later this month, kicking off at Sheffield Float Along on September 24 before wrapping up at the Lexington in London on October 20. You can purchase tickets here.

Regressive Left will play:

SEPTEMBER

24 – Sheffield Float Along

26 – Birmingham Hare and Hounds

28 – Glasgow Hug and Pint

29 – Yes, Manchester

OCTOBER

01 – Bristol Ritual Union

02 – Bedford Esquires

04 – Brighton Prince Albert

05 – Southampton Heartbreakers

06 – Margate Tom Thumb Theatre

20 – The Lexington, London

Meanwhile, earlier this summer music users in the UK cancelled more than one million music streaming subscriptions due to the ongoing cost of living crisis.