‘Reject False Icons’: New Gorillaz documentary to come to cinemas next month

The new film documents life in the studio with the band and their collaborators

Gorillaz have announced details of a new documentary called Reject False Icons.

The film, which focuses on life in the studio with the band and their collaborators, will come to cinemas on December 16 for one night only.

Reject False Icons is directed by Denholm Hewlett, the son of Gorillaz’ Jamie, who, as a synopsis of the film details, “followed the band’s every move for three years, covering the making of two critically acclaimed albums, ‘Humanz’ and ‘The Now Now’, as well as the band’s most ambitious world tour to date encompassing dates across Europe, North America, South America and Mexico, bookended by its own Demon Dayz Festivals in the UK and US.”

The film promises to be “the first ever all-access immersive journey into the world of Gorillaz and its extended family.”

Tickets for screenings of Reject False Icons will go on sale next week (November 27), with details to come on specific cinemas that will be screening the film. You can sign up for details on the film’s website.

Gorillaz released their sixth album ‘The Now Now’ last year, only 12 months after the release of fifth LP ‘Humanz’. An NME review of the latter album called it “a trim and spritely listen”.

While it was rumoured that Gorillaz may not tour again for another 10 years, frontman Damon Albarn recently announced details of new project ‘The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows’, which he’ll be taking on tour in May 2020.