Rejjie Snow and The Murder Capital lead Liverpool Sound City’s line-up for 2021

Liverpool Sound City have announced the first batch of names for their 2021 festival.

Rejjie Snow, The Murder Capital, Working Men’s Club, The Snuts, The Mysterines, The Lathums, Abbie Ozard, Red Rum Club, Jamie Webster, Thomas Headon, Lanterns On The Lake, Louis Berry and more have been confirmed for the event from April 30 to May 2.

Originally due to take place from May 1-3, 2020, organisers announced back in March that the city festival would initially be postponed to September due to the coronavirus crisis.

Advertisement

It was eventually postponed to the current dates. Tickets purchased for the 2020 festival and conference will be valid for next year’s event at no extra cost.

Tickets are also available from 10am on Wednesday (September 23), with a limited batch of festival tickets on sale at earlybird prices for 48 hours only.

Full general release weekend, day and VIP tickets are on sale from 10am from Friday (September 25).

Speaking about playing their hometown, The Mysterines said: “We’re so excited to be playing Sound City next year. As it’s our hometown we always look forward to playing shows in Liverpool. We’ve missed festivals this summer so much and we can’t wait to play!”

Managing Director Rebecca Ayres added: “It brings me great joy to announce the first names and details for Sound City 2021. In an incredibly tough year for all of us in the music and events industry, it’s now more important than ever to support live music and new exciting music – something we’ve lead the way on for nearly 14 years. 2021 looks set to be our biggest Sound City to date, with incredible names like Rejjie Snow, Working Men’s Club and The Murder Capital, as well as unmissable local talent in Red Rum Club, The Mysterines, Louis Berry and Jamie Webster to name but a few, with more still to announce.”

Advertisement

The original 2020 line-up included headliners Pale Waves and Friendly Fires.

For more information, visit the Liverpool Sound City website.