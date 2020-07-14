Rejjie Snow has returned with his new song ‘Cookie Chips’, which features both MF DOOM and Cam O’bi — you can hear the track below.

The song is the first new music release by Snow since the arrival of his 2018 debut studio album ‘Dear Annie’, which received a 5-star review from NME in February 2018.

‘Cookie Chips”s release this week has also been accompanied by a brand new video. Directed by Machine Operated, the clip follows Snow through a forest with a bunch of brightly coloured balloons in tow. You can check out the visuals below.

Speaking about ‘Cookie Chips’, Snow said: “I love making music and creating moments. It feels good to bring out this song in such an unaccustomed time and begin this new chapter in a solid and happy place.”

More new music from Snow is “coming soon”, a press release promises.

Speaking to NME in 2018, Snow claimed that ‘Dear Annie’ would be his “last album as Rejjie Snow”.

“I just feel like I’ve outgrown that identity,” he said. “I made that name when I was much younger, a different person. I feel like I just made an album [‘Dear Annie’] that nobody can touch and it’s mine and it’s different. There’s no need to further that.

“I also don’t want to limit myself artistically and just be one person. I’m not going to retire from making music. I just feel like Rejjie Snow is dead.”