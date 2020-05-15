Release date announced for Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut album

A release date for Pop Smoke‘s posthumous debut album has now been confirmed.

Steven Victor, head of Smoke’s record label Victor Victor, posted artwork on his Instagram with the date June 12. Check it out below.

Advertisement

Smoke, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, was killed in February of this year. He was just 20 years old. TMZ reported that Smoke was killed during a home invasion robbery at a house in the Hollywood Hills early in the morning of February 19.

While the debut album is yet to be titled, it follows Smoke’s two mixtapes, 2019’s ‘Meet The Woo’ and 2020’s ‘Meet The Woo 2’, which dropped shortly before his passing.

“Throughout the next year we will be sharing new music, as we continue to work to build Pop’s legacy,” Victor said in a statement given last month via Instagram.

“In conjunction with his estate, we will be making formal announcements on his foundation and music projects.”

Back in March, 50 Cent vowed to complete work on Smoke’s debut album. “I’m on the move listening to Pop smoke,” 50 had wrote on Instagram. “I decided I’m gonna executive produce and finish his album for him.” However, it is unclear whether he ended up contributing to the record.

Advertisement

Pop Smoke’s first posthumous video, ‘Shake the Room’ featuring Quavo of Migos, was released in March. The video, which has been directed by designer and DJ Virgil Abloh, sees Pop Smoke and Quavo driving around Paris during fashion week.

The song originally appeared on Pop Smoke’s final mixtape, ‘Meet the Woo 2’.