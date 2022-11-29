Release of Spotify Wrapped teased by streaming service

This year’s Spotify Wrapped is being teased by the streaming service ahead of its release.

The personalised playlist, which enables users to look at their most-streamed artists, songs, albums, genres, playlists and podcasts over the course of 2022, was released on December 1 last year.

It is unclear at this stage when it is likely to drop this year, but it is rumoured to be either this Thursday (December 1) or Friday (December 2).

Since mid-October the platform has been teasing Spotify Wrapped when the streaming giant tweeted: “We want to see your Wrapped Top Artist predictions,” which garnered responses from fans eager to guess the artist they had streamed the most throughout 2022.

We want to see your Wrapped Top Artist predictions 👇 — Spotify (@Spotify) October 12, 2022

A week later, Spotify launched its new Your Wrapped Soundcheck’ feature which allowed artists to upload videos thanking their biggest fans on the streaming service, list their latest merchandise and ensure tickets for their upcoming shows were available on the platform.

Earlier this month, the streaming service also pulled Lizzo in to help with their campaign, by posting a gif of the singer beneath another tweet which read, “Turn up the music… it’s almost about damn time for #SpotifyWrapped.”

Turn up the music… it’s almost about damn time for #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/jKuA4CUryJ — Spotify (@Spotify) November 23, 2022

Yesterday (November 28), the imminent arrival of the personalised playlist was hyped up further with the Instafest app, which allows fans to put together a festival line-up poster based on their most-listened to artists on Spotify.

The app, which was created by University of Southern California student Anshay Saboo, allows users to choose their top artists from the last four weeks, or the last six months, that will feature on their personalised festival line-up.

There’s also an option for the line-up to feature your most listened-to artists of all time to give an overview of your whole time on Spotify. For more information on the Instafest app head here.