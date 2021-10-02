Relive Inhaler’s summer tour with video for ‘My Honest Face’

You can now relive Inhaler’s summer tour with the new music video for ‘My Honest Face’ – check it out below.

The video features footage of Inhaler’s 2021 main stage slots at Reading & Leeds Festivals as well as clips from their ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This‘ headline tour.

Inhaler released their debut album in July, where it became the fastest-selling debut album on vinyl by any band this century. ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’ also saw Inhaler become the first Irish band to top the Album Charts with a debut in thirteen years – a record previously held by The Scripts.

Speaking about the record to NME, Inhaler vocalist Eli Hewson said: “When we were teenagers we’d write about the girl you fancy or the house party you went to, but when lockdown hit it was like, ‘If you’re ever going to write about the world you’re going to do it now.’

“We wanted to make a record about that weird area between being an adult and a teenager, trying to find yourself and getting lost and finding yourself again, getting lost again, going for a pint, wondering why the world exists.”

Inhaler kickstarted a UK and Ireland headline tour yesterday (October 1) – check out the remaining dates below.

OCTOBER 2021

1 – Newcastle University

2 – Birmingham O2 Institute

3 – Bristol O2 Academy

5 – Nottingham Rock City

6 – London O2 Forum Kentish Town

7 – Norwich Waterfront

9 – Liverpool Uni, The Mountford Hall

10 – Glasgow Barrowland

12 – Oct Manchester O2 Ritz

DECEMBER 2021

14 – Belfast, Limelight

15 – Limerick, Dolan’s Warehouse

16 – Cork, Cyprus Avenue

17 – Killarney, INEC Acoustic Club

19 – Dublin, Academy

20 – Dublin, The Academy

21 – Dublin, The Academy

Reviewing Inhaler’s set at Reading Festival, NME said: “They’ve clearly studied hard at the altar of indie. ‘We Have To Move On’ drenches early Killers synths over Strokes-y arena urgency and a spot of The Smiths’ melancholic atmosphere, the choppy post-punk of ‘When’s It Gonna Break’ lifts ‘00s indie out of the landfill.

“‘Who’s Your Money On (Plastic House)’ has a Two Door Cinema Club bounce and Temper Trap‘s aural sunshine, while closer ‘My Honest Face’ erupts with fist-pumping ‘Sex On Fire’ dancefloor magnetism.”