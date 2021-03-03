Remi Wolf and Dominic Fike team up on new version of ‘Photo ID’

Remi Wolf and Dominic Fike have joined forces on a collaborative new version of ‘Photo ID’ – you can listen to it below.

The original track appears on Wolf’s 2020 EP ‘I’m Allergic To Dogs’, which followed on from the California artist’s six-track debut ‘You’re a Dog!’ (2019).

Released today (March 3), the revamped ‘Photo ID’ boasts a verse and backing vocals from Florida artist Fike who also appears alongside Wolf in the song’s accompanying official visuals.

He raps: “Alright pictures of my friends on my Instagram/ And photos of my toes on my OnlyFans/ And visuals in these frames look better than the ones that she posted on Facebook/ I’m ready when you want to point that shoot that pop that Polaroid that/ Screw that chop that lean that shit that only happen in my wildest dreams/ The shit we talk about and listen to behind the screens/ And I be tryin’ to stream consciousness“.

The new ‘Photo ID’ video finds the Wolf singing and dancing from inside what appears to be a large inflatable ball. Later, she rides a motorcycle while donning a disco ball helmet and busts moves in various locations.

We then see a close-up of Fike as he delivers his verse before he joins Wolf on the street to dance against a wall. Towards the end of the clip, the pair brush each other’s teeth in a bathroom mirror.

Remi Wolf featured in this year’s NME 100, which showcases the essential emerging artists for 2021. The musician was hailed as “an eclectic and eccentric sensibility that’s incredibly pure and impossible to replicate”.

Dominic Fike appeared on the list in 2019 before releasing his acclaimed debut album, ‘What Could Possibly Go Wrong’, last summer – you can check out NME‘s four-star review here.