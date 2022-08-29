Remi Wolf on her upcoming tour new music and DJ Khaled at the VMAs

Remi Wolf spoke to NME on the red carpet of this year’s MTV VMAs, and discussed her upcoming North American tour, hanging out with “beautiful boy” Omar Apollo, and working on new music. Watch our interview with the Los Angeles pop star above.

The singer, who was nominated in this year’s Push Performance category for her track ‘Sexy Villian’ told us she couldn’t pick a favourite past VMA moment, but did know which artist stood out in her memory.

“I feel like I remember Britney Spears in some sort of capacity,” she said before joking that the 2022 VMAs would be worth remembering. “I don’t know if I was really watching award shows when I was younger. Tonight’s the night that something get’s solidified up here because it’s all mush. I don’t know what’s going on.”

When asked who she’d like to spend time with inside the ceremony, Remi Wolf mentioned her friend Omar Apollo as well as an infamous DJ she’d been hoping to run into.

“I have been hanging out with Omar Apollo all day, so I hope to keep hanging out with him, beautiful boy,” she told us. “I’d like to meet DJ Khaled, that’d be fun.”

Before heading into the VMAs, she told us what fans can expect next for her music. “I’m about to go on a North American headline tour starting in two weeks,” she said. “That’s going to be fun. [It’ll have] full production and be beautiful and awesome, there are still some tickets left for that one if you haven’t gotten them.”

Her tour kicks of on September 12 in Santa Cruz, California and runs until January of 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. View ticket details here.

Remi Wolf also told us she’s busy, “making music” adding, “I don’t really know when that’s going to happen or be in the world, but it’s being worked on.”

The 2022 MTV VMAs saw performances from Eminem and Snoop Dogg, Måneskin, Panic! At The Disco, and more. Jack Harlow kicked off the night with a special performance of ‘First Class’ with Fergie, while Lizzo brought her new single ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to the VMAs stage.

Harlow had seven nominations at this year’s MTV VMAs 2022, equal with Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar. Doja Cat and Harry Styles followed behind on six nods, while Taylor Swift was in the running for five awards. View the full list of winners here.