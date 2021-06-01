Remi Wolf has shared her new single ‘Liz’, as well as a live acoustic take on the new track. You can take a listen to both below.

The track, a fan-favourite having long been a fixture of Wolf’s live sets. “I wanted to share ‘Liz’ as a gift to my little Remjobs who have been with me since the beginning and have been asking for this song everyday over the last few years,” she said.

“I’ve been performing ‘Liz’ on tour for forever and to finally have a studio version I’m proud of and can share with my OG babies feels like a weight has been lifted off my chest. This record shows a different side of my work. I felt so happy and free creating this song and I hope it makes whoever is listening feel the same.”

The new single follows Wolf’s recent EP ‘We Love Dogs!’, containing remixes of tracks from the artist’s back catalogue.

Released last month, the EP featured contributions from Beck, Free Nationals, Hot Chip, Nile Rodgers, Panda Bear and Tune-Yards, among others.

Earlier this year, Wolf teamed up with friend Dominic Fike to release a collaborative version of her previously-released track ‘Photo ID’. Fike is also listed as a collaborator on the forthcoming remix EP.