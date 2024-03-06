Reneé Rapp postpones remaining shows on UK tour due to illness

Reneé Rapp has postponed the final two shows on her UK tour due to illness and to prevent vocal cord injury.

The singer and Mean Girls star was due to perform two shows at The Brook in Southampton as part of her ‘Snow Hard Feelings Tour’ on Thursday (March 7).

However the singer has revealed that she’s been “been sick for the majority of” the European leg of her tour and has been advised to rest her voice to avoid “long term injury”.

“Guys I’m sure you could tell but my voice was gone after last nights show,” Rapp wrote in a social media post yesterday (March 5).

“I’ve been sick for the majority of the European leg of this tour, and without any recovery time I can’t seem to shake it. I’m being told that I need to rest my voice and not sing through for risk of long term injury.”

“I want to keep delivering high quality shows [for] you,” she continued, adding that that she plans to postpone the Southampton shows until she’s back in the UK for Reading & Leeds in August.

“This tour is everything to me but holy shit am I burnt and I have to prioritize my health in this moment,” she added. “Love you and appreciate your understanding endlessly.”

Rapp’s last performance on the tour was at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin. Last weekend she also performed at the Roundhouse in London, where she covered The Cranberries’ hit song ‘Linger’.

The singer welcomed Towa Bird, who is serving as her tour opener, on stage for the blissful rendition.

In other news from Rapp, the singer recently opened up about the “incredibly traumatic experience” of being drugged and assaulted in a hotel two years ago.