Renforshort has announced details of her debut album ‘Dear Amelia’ – you can listen to her new Travis Barker-featuring single ‘We’ll Make This OK’ below.

The Canadian artist will release ‘Dear Amelia’ on July 8 via Interscope Records, which will serve as the follow-up to her 2021 EP ‘Off Saint Dominique’.

Renforshort worked with her longtime collaborator Jeff Hazin on ‘Dear Amelia’, while the likes of Jake Bugg, David Pramik, Alexander 23, Andy Seltzer, John Ryan, Tia Scola and Nick Long all contributed to the record.

Advertisement

Described as “an up-close and thrillingly honest journey through the darkest parts of her psyche”, the album features the previously released singles ‘Made For You’ and ‘Moshpit’.

‘Dear Amelia’ has been previewed today (May 12) by the release of ‘We’ll Make This OK’, which sees Renforshort linking up with Blink-182 drummer Barker.

You can watch the Nikko LaMere-directed video for ‘We’ll Make This OK’, which was shot in LA, above.

You can see the tracklist and artwork for Renforshort’s ‘Dear Amelia’ below.

1. ‘i miss myself’

2. ‘made for you’

3. ‘moshpit’

4. ‘hate the way you love me’

5. ‘we’ll make this ok’ (feat. Travis Barker)

6. ‘I thot you were cool’

7. ‘don’t come back’

8. ‘let you down’ (feat. Jake Bugg)

9. ‘better off’

10. ‘Julian, king of Manhattan’

11. ‘not my friend’

12. ‘amelia’

Advertisement

Renforshort will play live at a host of festivals this summer, including the likes of Firefly, Hangout Fest and Splendour In The Grass.