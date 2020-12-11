Renforshort shares atmospheric cover of Gorillaz’ ‘Feel Good Inc’

Canadian singer-songwriter Renforshort has shared a new cover of Gorillaz‘ 2005 classic ‘Feel Good Inc.’

The track features Brazilian guitarist Mateus Asato, best known for his viral YouTube videos, who contributes a blazing solo towards the end of the track.

“Trying to find a cover to release was one of the more time-consuming things I have done. We were going through basically every artist that I loved and couldn’t figure it out, but for some reason, at that moment I just forgot about Gorillaz,” said Renforshort of the track, which you can hear below.

Advertisement

“‘Rhinestone Eyes’ was blowing up on TikTok and I was like, guys what are we doing not doing a Gorillaz song right now – and it was settled that I was going to cover Feel Good Inc. It was really hard to get right because it’s a pretty rappy song and I’m not a rapper, so I spent a lot of time trying to put together an arrangement but I’m so happy with how it turned out.”

It’s Renforshort’s first new material since the acoustic single ‘AfterThoughts’, which was composed for the soundtrack of Disney+ movie Clouds, which was released in October.

Back in July, meanwhile, Renforshort shared a new mix of her power-pop anthem ‘I Drive Me Mad’, produced by Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park.

The fast-rising artist released the original version of the track back in March. It featured on her debut EP ‘Teenage Angst’.