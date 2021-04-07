Renforshort shares enchanting new single ‘Exception’

Renforshort has shared a new track called ‘Exception’ – you can listen to it below.

The song will appear on the Canadian singer-songwriter’s forthcoming second EP ‘Off Saint Dominique’, which is set to arrive this summer and follows last year’s ‘Teenage Angst’.

It’s the second song to be released from the upcoming project, following on from February’s ‘Virtual Reality’.

‘Exception’ is an enchanting and deeply personal track that hears Renforshort wanting to be wanted. “If I call you baby would that be alright/ I just want to want you without thinking twice/ If I told you everything that’s on my mind/ Would you make an exception tonight,” she sings on the chorus.

The single arrives with an immersive video that plays like a dream sequence. Directed by Iris Kim, you can watch the clip below:

Renforshort shared news of the new track and video on Instagram, writing: “Exception out now, 2nd single of the ep wrote this w the homies @jeffhazin1 @princedcf and geoff warburton who slays without an ig. ily all!! to my 10th grade teacher if u hear this song you didn’t.”

Last December, Renforshort shared an atmospheric cover of Gorillaz’s classic 2005 single ‘Feel Good Inc’.

The track features Brazilian guitarist Mateus Asato, best known for his viral YouTube videos, who contributes a blazing solo towards the end of the track.

