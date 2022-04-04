Renforshort shares new single ‘Made For You’

Renforshort has returned with her second single of the year, dropping a sparky, alt-pop cut titled ‘Made For You’.

The Canadian artist shared the new song last Thursday (March 31), produced by Afterhrs and John Ryan. On the surface it’s a bubbly track, filled with bright melodies and sweet vocals, but the lyrics convey a darker story, one about changing yourself to fit someone else’s ideal.

‘Made For You’ arrived alongside a visualiser, in which the singer plays with various beauty products while having photos taken. Watch it below.

Speaking of the track in a press statement, Ren said: “‘made for you’ is about changing your entire personality to fit another person’s standards, which is something a lot of women have to struggle with in a society where we’re expected to look and act a particular way.”

‘Made For You’ follows on from the release of ‘Moshpit’ in January. Co-produced by Jeff Hazin and Alexander 23, that song marked the first new music from Ren since releasing her ‘Off Saint Dominique’ EP last year.

NME gave the EP four-stars in a review, calling it a “confident” follow up to her 2020 debut. “A celebration of ever-changing emotion, ‘Off Saint Dominique’ finds the Canadian singer sure of her voice and playing with how it is used,” NME said.