Replacement announced as Snow Patrol’s tour cancellation sees them pull out of TRNSMT Festival

A number of dates have been pulled due to emergency surgery

Snow Patrol‘s run of cancelled tour dates has also seen them pull out of Scotland’s TRNSMT Festival – where they will now be replaced by Lewis Capaldi.

Yesterday the band announced that Johnny McDaid, the Northern Irish band’s pianist, guitarist and backing vocalist, is experiencing “serious” problems with his neck and needs to undergo emergency surgery. As a result, they pulled out of Glastonbury this weekend (where they’ll be replaced by The Charlatans), as well as their headline slot at Latitude 2019 (where The Stereophonics are stepping in to fill their shoes).

Glasgow’s TRNSMT’s Festival next month is also among the pulled shows, where Capaldi will be stepping in off the back of the runaway success of his debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent‘.

“We are very sorry to hear about Johnny and Nathan and we completely understand that this means they can no longer play at this year’s TRNSMT Festival,” said organiser Geoff Ellis. “We send our best wishes to them both for a speedy recovery.

He continued: “Whilst this is sad news, we are able to confirm that Scotland’s hottest new global export, Lewis Capaldi will join the line-up in place of Snow Patrol, and we look forward to seeing him bring his Number One album to the Main Stage.

“He’s had an outstanding year and we can’t wait to welcome him back to TRNSMT for what I’m sure will be an incredible performance.”

Capaldi shared the news by sharing a video of himself performing some impressive soccer skills.

Speaking of their cancellations, Snow Patrol said: “We are all of course worried about our brother Johnny. He is a force of nature and a giant light in our lives on stage and off and we of course will give him all the time and support he needs to recover. Johnny has been incredible in the wake of this news and has remained calm at a time when a lot of people might freak out.

“As for the upcoming shows: to replace Johnny it would take at least two people and with Nathan still out with nerve damage (he is slowly on the mend) so he is also still unable to play guitar we feel it’s just not appropriate to continue with shows at this stage.”

They continued: “It isn’t just their guitars and pianos that would be missed. Their backing vocals are essential to our sound and their energy and spirits are colossal and are irreplaceable forces.

“Am sure you all understand that at this point the most important thing is to take time to let our brothers heal and recover so we need to cancel the forthcoming shows we are billed to play in Europe this summer up to Latitude July 20 to give them both time to recover.

The band added: “We have hardly ever cancelled shows in 25 years together and we don’t do it lightly. We hope you all understand. We are sorry to miss the shows but health is the most important thing. All our love and healing to our brothers Johnny and Nathan.”

Stormzy, Catfish and the Bottlemen, and George Ezra will headline TRNSMT from July 2019 12-14 in Glasgow Green, where they’ll also be joined by Gerry Cinnamon, Bastille, Richard Ashcroft, Sigrid, Jess Glynne, The Kooks, The Wombats, Tom Grennan, The Amazons, and many more.