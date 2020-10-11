Retired rapper Logic reportedly pays £173,200 for rare Pokémon card

Retired rapper Logic has reportedly paid £173,200 ($226,000 USD) for a first edition Charizard Pokémon card.

The rapper’s acquisition makes the card the most expensive Nintendo collectable ever purchased.

Card trading watchdog Cardhops reported yesterday (October 10) that a PSA 10 Base Set 1st Edition Charizard from 1999 had sold at auction.

The site said an unnamed buyer paid $183,812 USD for the card, which is distinguished by a lack of shadow on the image of Charizard.

The transaction came to a total of $226,000 USD once a 20 per cent buyer’s premium was added.

A PSA 10 Base Set 1st Edition Charizard just sold at auction with an ending bid of $183,812.00 via @IconicAuctions. Including the 20% buyer's premium, the total transaction value exceeds $220k. As of now, this is the highest known sale of the card. pic.twitter.com/2mwkoopTvL — Cardhops (@Cardhops) October 10, 2020

Stereogum reports that Logic, real name Robert Bryson Hall II, was the unnamed buyer.

A noted Pokémon fan, Logic also recently acquired a Pokémon base box set for £17,626.55 ($23,000 USD).

“When I was a kid I absolutely loved Pokémon but couldn’t afford the cards,” Logic explained in an Instagram post about his recent purchases.

“I remember even trying to trade food stamps for theirs and now as an adult who has saved every penny he has made being able to enjoy something that I’ve loved since childhood now as a grown man is like buying back a piece of something I could never have, it’s not about the material it’s about the experience.”

In July 2020, Logic announced that his then-forthcoming album, ‘No Pressure’, would be his last. The rapper said he would be retiring from music in order to focus on his duties as a father.

“It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father,” he said at the time.

In September, however, Logic released his first post-retirement project, entitled ‘TwitchTape Vol. 1’.