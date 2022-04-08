‘Returnal’ and ‘Unpacking’ win big at BAFTA Games Awards 2022

The 18th BAFTA Games Awards took place last night (April 7) – check out the complete list of winners below.

Returnal was the big winner of the night, winning four of the eight awards it was nominated for. The game took home the trophy for Best Game as well as awards for Music and Audio Achievement, while Voice actor Jane Perry won the award for Performer In A Lead Role for her portrayal as Selene Vassos.

In her acceptance speech at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London, the actress thanked BAFTA for “recognising the artistry and the incredible talent in the games industry.”

“Performers dream of having a role like that to sink our teeth into. She is a middle-aged woman, she’s a single mom and she is courageous and strong. And despite her considerable loss and trauma, she never gives up,” she added. “She hopes for a better future and I think given the very serious state of the world right now that we can all take inspiration from Selene.”

It’s time for the big reveal! The Best Game at this year’s #BAFTAGames Awards is… Returnal! Congratulations 👏🥳🎮 pic.twitter.com/ZJmDdD7D1e — BAFTA Games (@BAFTAGames) April 7, 2022

Elsewhere, Unpacking won two awards (Best Narrative and EE Game Of The Year, the only category voted for by the public).

“It’s incredible to have our little weird game recognised,” co-creator Wren Brier said in an acceptance speech. “We’re not telling a complicated story in Unpacking but the way we tell it is different, and it’s nice to see that that’s appreciated and resonates with people.”

What a night at @BAFTAGames! We're just in awe, and thank you to everyone on the BAFTA jury and in the public who voted for us. We're so, so grateful 💜 pic.twitter.com/kHrltLEv8s — Unpacking 📦 Out NOW! (@UnpackingALife) April 7, 2022

Check out the full list of BAFTA Games Awards winners below:

Best Game – Returnal

Best British Game – Forza Horizon 5

Best Performer In A Leading Role – Jane Perry as Selene Vassos in Returnal

Best Performer In A Supporting Role – Kimberly Brooks as Hollis Forsythe in Psychonauts 2

EE Game Of The Year – Unpacking

Best Narrative – Unpacking

Best Evolving Game – No Man’s Sky

Best Original property – It Takes Two

Best Multiplayer – It Takes Two

Best Debut – TOEM

Best Game Beyond Entertainment – Before Your Eyes

Best Family Game – Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Best Animation – Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best Game Design – Inscryption

The Artistic Achievement Award – The Artful Escape

The Technical Achievement Award – Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Audio Achievement Award – Returnal

Best Music – Returnal

