Reverend And The Makers announce new album and share soulful single ‘High’

Reverend And The Makers have announced details of a new album and shared soulful single ‘High’.

The band shared the title of their seventh studio album ‘Heatwave In The Cold North’ along with the artwork and tracklisting. It is due out on April 28, 2023 and can be pre-ordered here.

The band also shared the second taster from the record, which you can listen to below, following the release of the album’s title track earlier this year. Frontman Jon McClure described it as as being about “lazing around on a sunny day with your lover getting stoned.”

“Imagine if Barry White lived in Sheffield and you’re getting there,” he added.

Let’s get these shifted, shall we? Pre-order our new album ‘Heatwave in the Cold North’ out on April 28th, featuring our new single ‘High’. Who’s grabbing a copy of our 7th album? 🐪https://t.co/x5dQUn36aj pic.twitter.com/QanSOeAeVo — Reverend&TheMakers (@Reverend_Makers) December 9, 2022

‘Heatwave In The Cold North’ is the band’s first album since 2017’s ‘The Death Of A King’.

The tracklisting for the record is as follows:

1. ‘Heatwave In The Cold North’

2. ‘Problems’

3. ‘A Letter To My 21 Year Old Self’

4. ’26 Thousand Days On The Earth’

5. ‘High’

6. ‘I Hate It When You Lie’

7. ‘You Don’t Love Me’

8. ‘Overthinking’

9. ‘The Exception’

10. ‘Living Without You’

The band will also be hitting the road for their first UK tour in four years in 2023 kicking off at Brighton Concorde 2 on February 2, with a stop at London’s Islington Assembly Hall before the show wraps up with two homecoming shows in Sheffield. Support will come from Supergrass drummer Danny Goffey, and The Ramona Flowers.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Reverend And The Makers will play:

FEBRUARY 2023

2 – Brighton Concorde 2

3 – Northampton Roadmender

4 – Cardiff Tramshed

6 – Norwich Waterfront

7 – Liverpool O2 Academy

9 – Birmingham O2 Institute2

10 – Bristol O2 Academy

11 – London Islington Assembly Hall

13 – Glasgow St Lukes

14 – Newcastle University

16 – Manchester Academy

17 – Sheffield O2 Academy

18 – Sheffield O2 Academy