Reverend And The Makers invite Jeremy Corbyn to London headline show

Reverend And The Makers have offered Jeremy Corbyn guestlist to their upcoming headline show at London’s Islington Assembly Hall.

The band are set to hit the road in February, and took to Twitter last month to warn fans that shows are beginning to sell out. “Sold out venues. Lots more very, very close. Don’t say I didn’t warn you,” wrote Reverend And The Makers.

Corbyn, who is the current MP for Islington North replied to the tweet saying “so pleased you are doing Islington”.

Reverend And The Makers then extended the invitation, writing “you’d be more than welcome as my guest if you’re free.”

Speaking to NME about Corbyn in 2017, Reverend And The Makers’ Jon “The Rev” McClure said: “The press is owned by millionaires. Every day they attack Corbyn because he represents a threat to their wealth and power. It makes any notion of living in a democracy a sham.”

When asked if he’d spoken to Corbyn, who followed the band on Twitter, McClure said: “Yeah, a little. His people asked to come to the gig at Tranmere Rovers [Wirral Live, which was headlined by The Libertines], and I introduced him onstage to 20,000 people singing his name to the tune of ‘7 Nation Army’. In turn, he’s thanked us for our support on the Hillsborough justice campaign and bigged us up in a couple of his interviews. I love him.”

Earlier this month, Reverend And The Makers announced seventh studio album ‘Heatwave In The Cold North’, which is due out April 28, 2023.

The band’s first album since 2017’s ‘The Death Of A King’ has been teased by the title track and the soulful single ‘High’.

The band will also be hitting the road for their first UK tour in four years in 2023 kicking off at Brighton Concorde 2 on February 2, with a stop at London’s Islington Assembly Hall before the show wraps up with two homecoming shows in Sheffield. Support will come from Supergrass drummer Danny Goffey, and The Ramona Flowers.

Reverend And The Makers will play:

FEBRUARY 2023

2 – Brighton Concorde 2

3 – Northampton Roadmender

4 – Cardiff Tramshed

6 – Norwich Waterfront

7 – Liverpool O2 Academy

9 – Birmingham O2 Institute2

10 – Bristol O2 Academy

11 – London Islington Assembly Hall

13 – Glasgow St Lukes

14 – Newcastle University

16 – Manchester Academy

17 – Sheffield O2 Academy

18 – Sheffield O2 Academy

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.