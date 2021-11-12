Reverend And The Makers’ Laura McClure hits out at “lad band” tag

Reverend And The Makers’ Laura McClure has responded to comments that her group is a “lad band”, pointing out that she’s often treated as lesser than her bandmates because of her gender.

The keyboardist, trumpeter and vocalist has performed on all six of Reverend And The Makers’ studio albums – most recently 2017’s ‘The Death Of A King’.

In a statement posted to the band’s social media earlier today (November 12), McClure said: “I am tired of explaining I’ve been in the band from the beginning, tired of saying ‘no, we’re not a lad band’, tired of making people see girls don’t always have to be the lead singers, tired of girls not being recognised as members of the band even when they’ve been in the same band for 15 fucking years…

“…Tired of batting off misogynistic comments, tired of explaining I didn’t fuck my way into the band, tired of feeling like I have to stand up for every woman, tired of this being an issue, tired of lazy journalism, tired of keyboard warriors. Why don’t I shout every time someone says something stupid? Because I’m fucking tired!”

Meanwhile, the band are due to appear at next year’s Tramlines festival alongside Sam Fender, Kasabian and Madness, at Hillsborough Park on July 22-24.

Other acts on the line-up include: The Wombats, The Vaccines, James, Declan McKenna, Sigrid, Becky Hill, Reverend And The Makers, Little Man Tate, Shed Seven, Self Esteem, The Coral, Sports Team, Inhaler, The Snuts, Jade Bird and more.

Earlier this year frontman Jon McClure, offered private one-on-one performances over Zoom for fans who needed cheering up during the COVID-19 lockdown.