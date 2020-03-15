Psychobilly band Reverend Horton Heat, led by Jim Heath, have refused to cancel upcoming gigs due to concerns over the continued coronavirus outbreak.

Virtually every tour on the planet is coming to a halt, with promoter behemoth Live Nation calling all their current tours home.

Heath, however, has stated his refusal to bow to governmental advice and postpone gigs. “Reverend Horton Heat is NOT cancelling ANY gigs because of Covid-19,” he wrote on Facebook.

Advertisement

“Any gigs that are cancelled will be because the promoters cancelled. I encourage everyone who lives in a jurisdiction where local governments are restricting rock and roll to push back.

“Write emails and call your local government agencies to remind them that we have the right to assembly. They can’t stop rock and roll!”

Reverend Horton Heat is NOT cancelling ANY gigs because of Covid-19. Any gigs that are cancelled will be because the… Posted by Reverend Horton Heat on Friday, March 13, 2020

A fan responded to Heath saying: “This is not restricting rock and roll, but a responsible move. Try to act like and adult, and think for a minute before posting any tough af mental garbage. I never thought an otherwise great artist could be this dumb in real life decisions.”

Heath replied: “It’s dumb to panic to the point of giving up your first amendment right of assembly. Don’t be a sheeple to authoritarian government.

“A lot of younger bands and one music legend have texted me to say thanks for the post. My band and crew have mouths to feed, rent and taxes. They also have a first amendment right to assembly.”

Advertisement

Gigs, tours and festivals across the world have been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. You can view a full list of the events affected, which is being constantly updated, here.

A number of artists are taking their performances online in the wake of the cancellations. Yungblud will host a live-stream gig on Monday (March 16), while Code Orange streamed their hometown show in Pittsburgh last night (March 14) online, which took place in an empty venue.