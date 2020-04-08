Reverend & The Makers’ Jon McClure covers ‘Make You Feel My Love’ with NHS nurse cousin

Reverend & The Makers frontman Jon McClure has shared a cover of Bob Dylan‘s ‘Make You Feel My Love’ which he recorded with his cousin, an essential NHS worker.

The pair joined forces via live-stream from their respective homes to duet on the classic song, which was famously covered by Adele in 2008.

In the description, McClure – who’s aired his support for health workers online throughout the coronavirus crisis – explained of the team-up: “This is my cousin Lauren. She is an NHS community nurse who leaves her two small children to go risk her safety every day to keep us all safe.”

He added that Lauren is “a great singer and loves to sing Adele.” You can watch the video below.

Advertisement

This comes after McClure posted a version of Amy Winehouse‘s classic single ‘You Know I’m No Good’, which he sang with his mother Cheryl. Watch it below.

“Not seen my mum for 7 weeks cos of corona and my dad’s illness so we made this together,” he said. “She loves to sing Amy Winehouse the most.”

Following the arrival of his Bob Dylan/Adele cover, some of McClure’s followers called on the musician to release it officially as a charity single. “Could do with Adele helping her I reckon,” McClure replied.

Advertisement

This comes as many other artists continue to share new content online in a bid to entertain fans in self-isolation. Most recently, Charli XCX began posting updates on her new quarantine album while Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong launched a series of weekly covers.