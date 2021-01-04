Reverend & The Makers’ Jon McClure offers private performances for fans who need cheering up

John McClure of Reverend & The Makers has offered to do some private one-on-one Zoom performances for fans who need cheering up.

The musician made the offer via Twitter earlier tonight (January 4) following Boris Johnson’s announcement that a new nationwide lockdown in England will come into force immediately.

The new lockdown – the third since the pandemic took hold last March – will see a number of stricter measures introduced. Among them is the revival of the “stay at home, protect the NHS, and save lives” message.

People may only leave their homes to shop for essentials, to exercise, to go to work “if you absolutely cannot work from home”, to seek medical assistance or to get a COVID test, or to escape domestic abuse.

“Right who needs some cheering up??” McClure asked fans. “Nominate somebody you think deserves a zoom call and me playing them a tune and I’ll sort the rest out.”

Last month, McClure offered to perform private one-on-one shows for fans who would be spending Christmas Day on their own due to new coronavirus restrictions that were introduced.

Boris Johnson’s decision to scrap relaxation of coronavirus rules for Christmas and introduce Tier 4 forced millions to alter or abandon their Christmas plans, leaving many isolated over the festive season.

Speaking to the BBC about his offer, he said: “When I’ve seen people are struggling on social media or whatever, I’ll just message them and say, ‘ere are, get your mates on this Zoom or Facetime call’ and I’ll just play them a couple of songs.

“I’m bit wary of trying to look, like a lot of people at the minute, like the saviour of lockdown, or some sort of Christ figure. So I’m quietly just trying to do a bit in the background, you know, to keep spirits up.”

McClure has been a vocal supporter of frontline workers throughout the pandemic. Back in April he shared a cover of Bob Dylan‘s ‘Make You Feel My Love’ which he recorded with his cousin, an essential NHS worker.