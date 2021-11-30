Revive Live Tour to return in 2022 with Bastille, Enter Shikiari and more

The National Lottery and the Music Venue Trust (MVT) have announced the return of the Revive Live Tour in 2022, with the likes of Bastille and Enter Shikari set to perform.

The Revive Live campaign was launched last summer in a bid to help UK grassroots venues survive post-coronavirus. To mark the long-awaited return of live music, Wolf Alice, Sam Fender, Tom Jones and more treated fans to a series of special gigs.

Now, it’s been confirmed that the Revive Live Tour will make a comeback in January with one-off shows from Bastille, Enter Shikari, The Coral, Feeder, Becky Hill, Kojey Radical and Maisie Peters.

Set to hit the road as part of the tour, meanwhile, are KEG, The Wytches, Cultdreams, Ferris & Sylvester, The Kut, Good Karma Club, BLOCS, Strange Bones, Calva Louise and LibraLibra.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (December 3) at 10am GMT – buy yours and see the full schedule here.

Bastille are set to play The Picturedrome in Holmfirth on January 27, with Enter Shikari scheduled to perform at Club 85 in Hitchin that same night. The following evening (January 28) will see Maisie Peters and Becky Hill take to the stage in Bournemouth and Birmingham respectively.

Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds said: “Since we were 15 we’ve been playing grassroots venues up and down the country. They were our home and gave us the opportunity to develop into the band we are today.

“One of those venues was Club 85. So it’s so great to be able to return and play there again after more than a decade and help highlight the fact that these venues need support especially right now after they’ve been sat empty for nearly two years.”

He continued: “Without grassroots venues like Club 85 and all the other places we played as kids (a lot of which have already, sadly, been consigned to the history books) there’s less of a chance that four teenagers can change their own, or anyone else’s, lives. They are breeding grounds for new music as well as strong communities. And THAT’S why we’re doing this.”

Hill will return to Birmingham’s Sunflower Lounge, where she performed as a teenager. “Playing this venue will most likely have me regressing to that 17-year-old young woman, with her whole life ahead of her, and make me very, very grateful for where I am now,” she explained.

“I’ve worked so hard & often forget to look back at where I’ve come from. Live music is so important for memories like this, it’s been devastating we’ve been gone so long without it & I hope The National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour gives the legs back to the events industry it so desperately needs.”

Mark Dayvd, CEO of Music Venue Trust, added: “The overwhelming success of The National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour in the summer meant that it wasn’t a difficult decision to push forward with another set of shows in partnership with our friends at The National Lottery.

“By choosing January, a traditionally quiet time of year for live music, to launch a second phase of the tour, we hope to start the new year with a bang and to create some positive momentum in 2022 for the grassroots music sector.”

As with the Revive Live tour 2021, the National Lottery will once again underwrite the full touring and production costs of participating acts as part of their ongoing commitment to the grassroots music sector.

This support for the live music sector forms part of a continuing collaboration between VisitBritain and The National Lottery to support the UK Visitor economy.

Last week it was announced that the Music Venue Trust will be the official charity partner of the BandLab NME Awards 2022, continuing NME’s long-standing relationship and work with the organisation.

Created in 2014 to protect, secure and improve the UK’s vital grassroots music venues, the MVT represents over 900 venues across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The charity’s #SaveOurVenues campaign was instrumental in pushing the UK government into action to save gig spaces during the COVID crisis, as well as raising millions of pounds and preventing over 400 venues from being lost forever – though the work still continues.