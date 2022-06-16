Revive Live Tour to return this summer with Charli XCX, Paolo Nutini and more

The National Lottery and the Music Venue Trust (MVT) have announced a summer return for the Revive Live Tour, with Charli XCX, Paolo Nutini and Sleaford Mods among those due to perform.

The Revive Live campaign was launched in the summer of 2020 in an effort to help UK grassroots venues survive post-COVID. Its first run of dates saw Wolf Alice, Sam Fender, Tom Jones and more play sets to intimate crowds.

In January of this year the Revive Live Tour made a comeback with a series of winter dates that included special shows from Bastille, Enter Shikari and others.

Today (June 16) it’s been confirmed that a further 200 Revive Live concerts will take place nationwide between June and September. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (June 17) at 10am BST – buy yours here.

A host of well-known headline acts will put on one-off shows as part of the tour to highlight the importance of grassroots music venues.

Paolo Nutini – who recently returned to the stage ahead of releasing his long-awaited fourth album, ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’ – is due to play the iconic Cavern Club in Liverpool (date TBC).

Charli XCX will perform after her appearance at Glastonbury 2022 this coming weekend. A venue and date is yet to be confirmed.

Just announced: BabyDave play YES as a part of the @TNLUK Revive Live Tour on the 8th of August. Tickets on sale tomorrow: https://t.co/U2mAIV6cdx pic.twitter.com/5T9Or8FtcZ — YES (@yes_mcr) June 16, 2022

Additionally, Sleaford Mods are set to take to the stage for a homecoming gig at Nottingham’s Chameleon Arts Cafe on July 27 before The Amazons play Reading’s Face Bar on August 11.

Other confirmed acts include The Coral (Blackpool, July 8), Lianne La Havas (Southampton, June 25) and Jamie Webster (multiple dates).

Webster joins Everything Everything, Tide Lines, Superlove, Coach Party, Enola Gay, The Goa Express and DITZ in touring for Revive Live’s extensive programme this summer.

Speaking about the importance of the tour, Sleaford Mods frontman Jason Williamson explained: “Independent venues were the only places we played for the first two years of Sleaford Mods.

“They hold the histories and stories of all the great bands that have passed through so playing at these places isn’t just about your gig, it’s also about experiencing the venue and its particular piece of history.

“Andrew [Fearn] and I met at The Chameleon and played our first gig, and many more after, at The Chameleon. Without it we wouldn’t be where we are now. It encouraged us to never give up and never lied to us. It’s a realism we can’t lose.”

Mark Davyd, CEO of Music Venue Trust, said: “At a time when many people are facing a tough financial situation it’s fantastic that The National Lottery are supporting the return of live music with such a fantastic two-for-one offer on tickets for fans.

“There are some absolutely unmissable and essential one-off events, but most importantly the Revive Live partnership between The National Lottery and Music Venue Trust is once again putting support behind new and emerging artists who need it the most.”

Nigel Railton, Chief Executive of National Lottery operator Camelot, added: “The National Lottery is very happy to be able to work with Music Venue Trust again as we head into the summer.

“The previous National Lottery’s Revive Live Tours have been extremely successful and a new round of live shows will hopefully continue the much-needed support for the grassroots music sector, while bringing communities together again.”

More than 10,000 tickets will be gifted to National Lottery players, giving music fans the opportunity to enjoy music in their local venue at an affordable price, per a press release. National Lottery players can take a ‘plus one’ for free. Visit here for further details.